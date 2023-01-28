Cattle inventory proposed at Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary

January 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Forest department is planning an inventory of the cattle owned by the people living in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary as part of addressing the increasing man-animal conflict in the 344-sq km sanctuary. Grazing of cattle has been found to be the prime reason for the recent increase in wildlife attacks in Wayanad.

The inventory will be made in consultation with the people, district administration, and other departments. “We have to save the life of people; and at the same time, we have to protect the forest and the wildlife as well,” a senior forest officer told The Hindu.

Studies by the department have revealed that an increase in the grazing of cattle began causing depletion in the food of wild animals such as deer and wild gaur, which remain the main prey of the tiger. A cow, according to experts, can eat the grass of five deer. When the cattle graze in the forest fringes, it can adversely affect the wildlife. Depletion of grass can cause a fall in the tiger’s prey population and prompt the apex predator to come out of the forest.

The department is also unhappy about the Animal Husbandry department supplying cattle to the people living in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. There are 10,000-odd people living in more than 100 settlements inside the sanctuary. They include enclosures such as Vadakkanad and Kurichiyad.

Apart from controlling the cattle through the proposed inventory, the Forest department is also suggesting continuous monitoring of the tiger population in Wayanad. As it is not a tiger reserve, the tiger estimation is currently done only in four years in Wayanad. The last tiger census was done in 2018, and a survey is currently on.

The latest figures show that there are 120 tigers in the whole landscape of Wayanad and Kannur. The tiger being a territorial animal can keep changing its area of operation. “We need to have a better understanding of the tiger behaviour, its prey population, and distribution. And that will be possible only through continuous monitoring,” said the forest officer.

Wayanad will require more camera traps to enhance tiger monitoring.

A long-term plan for the eradication of invasive plant senna through debarking is also on the cards. The proliferation of senna has caused a serious damage to the natural flora in the wildlife sanctuary. “It will take at least 10 years to manage this invasive species,” said the officer.

The department is also worried about the waste management issue posed by resorts in Wayanad.