‘Cattle club’ to be launched in school

The Indian Veterinary Association is launching a pilot project called “GoShri@School”, at the Panur Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday with an aim to generate interest among children to rear cows.

As part of the project, a cattle club would be formed and it would comprise school students of Classes 8 and 9, said C. Anil Kumar, member of the association.

Initially, experts such as veterinarians or livestock inspectors would teach students on various aspects, including different breeds of cattle, ways of rearing them and its benefits, Mr. Kumar told The Hindu.

Around 65 students had come together to join the club, he said, adding that one of the selected students would be given a calf to rear.

“In most houses, only older people are interested in rearing cows and the youngsters are hesitant to take to dairying or even drink milk these days,” he said. Through this project, the effort was to bring about a change in the mindset of children.

Due to a drastic reduction in the cattle population in the State, the project gained even more significance, he said, pointing out that compared with the 2012 cattle census, the animal population in 2019 had reduced by 1 lakh in the State, while in Kannur district, there was a reduction of over 9,000 head of cattle, Mr. Kumar said. “If youngsters are not taught the importance of rearing cattle, it will create huge social and economic changes in society,” he opined.

During the second and third phases of the project, the association planned to take students to government-owned cattle farms and other training centres.