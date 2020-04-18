Cats died of viral disease in Wayanad

The recent deaths of stray cats in Wayanad was due to feline infectious enteritis, a disease caused by feline parvovirus, also known as feline panleukopenia virus, Sisy Philip, district animal husbandry officer, has said. The State Institute for Animal Diseases in Thiruvananthapuram confirmed this on Saturday, she said.

An investigation team of the animal disease control unit in the district visited the affected areas at Mananthavady and Meppadi a few days ago and collected samples from carcasses.

As many as 20 stray cats were found dead in a week. However, the disease was not a zoonosis and could be kept at bay by vaccinating animals on time, Dr. Philip said.