Catholicos of Jacobite Syrian Church Baselios Thomas I passes away

14-day mourning to be held at churches and institutions run by Jacobite Syrian Church

Updated - November 01, 2024 09:52 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Catholicos of Syrian Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I 

Catholicos of Syrian Jacobite Church Baselios Thomas I  | Photo Credit: H. VIBHU

The Catholicos of Jacobite Syrian Church Baselios Thomas I passed away at a private hospital in Kochi, Kerala, on Thursday (October 31, 2024) evening, after prolonged illness at the age of 95.

His body was taken through Perumbavur to Kothamangalam Marthoman Cheriya Palli at night, where it was kept for the public to pay homage. The funeral mass at the church will begin at 10.30 am on Friday (November 1, 2024), following which the funeral procession will proceed to Kothamangalam Martha Mariam Valiya Palli. At 4 pm, the body will be taken to the Patriarchal Centre at Puthen Cruz for people to pay homage.

On Saturday (November 2) the funeral mass will begin at 8 am, while the concluding prayers will be held at 3 pm.

14-day mourning

A 14-day mourning will be held at churches and institutions run by the Jacobite Syrian Church.

Baselios Thomas I was born on 22 July, 1929 and led the church through years when it faced severe challenges.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, Archbishop of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese Mar Raphael Thattil, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Benny Behanan MP, Jose K. Mani, MP, and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, were among those who condoled the death of the Catholicos.

Published - November 01, 2024 09:50 am IST

