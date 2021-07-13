Catholicos laid to rest with State honours

A 5-member episcopal will manage church administration till Oct. 14

The mortal remains of Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselios Mar Thoma Poulose II, head of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, were interred in a crypt with State honours beside the Catholicate palace chapel at Devalokam, Kottayam, by 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The funeral service was led by Kuriakose Mar Cleemis. All metropolitans of the Orthodox Church were the co-celebrants. The proceedings began with prayers in the morning and the mortal remains were kept for the public to pay homage till 2 p.m.

A wide array of leaders across all political parties paid their last respects to the Catholicos.

United States President Joe Biden and Ignatius Aphrem II, Patriarch of Antioch and head of the Universal Syriac Orthodox Church, offered their condolences.

Church sources said a five-member episcopal council led by senior metropolitan Kuriakose Mar Cleemis would manage the administration of the church till October 14.

On that day, the Malankara Association, the apex body comprising priests and laity representatives from all parishes under the Church, is slated to meet at Parumala and ratify the nomination of the next head of the Church.