Catholicate College enters into students exchange programme with St. Thomas College, Bhilai

January 31, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The postgraduate and research department of Botany, Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta has entered into an agreement with St. Thomas College, Bhilai for student exchange scheme. The programme seeks to organise projects on different topics, workshops, national and international seminars and help in work-based learning as per the interest of the students. The agreement was signed at a function held at the college here. College Principal Philipose Oommen and Bhilai St. Thomas College Administrator Fr. Joshi Varghese and Binoy T Thomas, head of the botany department were present.

