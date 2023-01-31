HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholicate College enters into students exchange programme with St. Thomas College, Bhilai

January 31, 2023 05:41 am | Updated 05:41 am IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The postgraduate and research department of Botany, Catholicate College, Pathanamthitta has entered into an agreement with St. Thomas College, Bhilai for student exchange scheme. The programme seeks to organise projects on different topics, workshops, national and international seminars and help in work-based learning as per the interest of the students. The agreement was signed at a function held at the college here. College Principal Philipose Oommen and Bhilai St. Thomas College Administrator Fr. Joshi Varghese and Binoy T Thomas, head of the botany department were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.