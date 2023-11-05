HamberMenu
Catholicasabha article is not official stand of archdiocese: spokesperson  

Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath has not responded to issue

November 05, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The article that appeared in the November issue of the Catholicasabha titled ‘Will not forget Manipur’ is not the official stand of the Thrissur Archdiocese, the spokesperson for the archdiocese has said. The spokesperson said that the article was a report on the protest meeting organised by the Catholic Congress, an organisation under the archdiocese. Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, however, has not responded to the issue.

The article criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narenda Modi for their silence on the Manipur issue. It also criticised the remark of Suresh Gopi, whose name is doing the rounds as the probable BJP candidate in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency, that people here do not have to worry about Manipur as there are men to handle it.

Reacting to the article Mr. Gopi said that he did not regret his statement and said the archdiocese had the right to express their stand.

