Catholic reformation movement launches scathing attack on Cardinal

April 08, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Organisation urges authorities concerned to initiate contempt of court proceedings against Cardinal

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Church Reformation Movement on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Cardinal Mar George Alencherry, Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church, for his controversial remarks over judicial activism.

In a statement, the organisation accused the Cardinal of criticising the judicial system out of sheer frustration over being forced to appear before a court for availing himself of bail in connection with a property scam, despite he approaching the courts at different levels. “As a person of high esteem and influence in civil society, Mar Alencherry regards himself above the civil law and even made a declaration to this effect at the court. Hence, the statement that he delivered from the altar of a church on the occasion of Good Friday is indeed misleading and intended to influence the public,’’ pointed out the organisation.

Holding that the statement, which did not cite any particular judgement, sought to cast a shadow over the judicial system as a whole, the organisation also pointed out that the act amounted to an offence under the Religious Institutions (prevention of misuse) Act, 1988.

Against this backdrop, the organisation has urged the authorities concerned to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the Cardinal, while also reiterating its willingness to approach the court against Mar Alencherry.

