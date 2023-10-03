Catholic priest joins BJP; bishop relieves him of pastoral duties

October 03, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

A Catholic priest of the Syro-Malabar Church has formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Fr. Kuriakose Mattam, 73, vicar of St. Thomas Church, Mankuva, under the Idukki diocese, took the primary membership of the party on Monday. But within hours, the Bishop of Idukki Mar John Nellikunnel removed the priest from pastoral duties in the parish.

Fr. Jins Karakkat, chairman of the media commission of the Idukki diocese, said the priest joined the BJP without the permission of the bishop. “As per the canon law and the Catholic Church rules priests cannot join any political party,” said Fr. Karakkat.

Kerala Catholic Bishops Council official Fr. Jacob G. Palakkappilly said a priest is a spiritual leader in a local area and the believers support various political parties. “The priest’s decision will convey a wrong message to the believers and the public,” said Fr. Palakkappilly.

However, BJP Idukki district president K.S. Aji said, ‘‘As part of the membership campaign, we contacted the priest and the priest sought to join and work for the party. The joining of Fr. Mattam indicates that the Christian sympathy is with BJP,” said Mr Aji.

Responding to the media, Fr. Mattam said that BJP has never been out of bounds for the Christians of Kerala.