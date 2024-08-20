ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic engineering colleges keen on campus industrial parks

Published - August 20, 2024 06:02 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala Catholic Engineering Colleges’ Management Association to hold detailed discussions with Industries department

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Catholic Engineering Colleges’ Management Association (KCEMA) will hold detailed discussions with the Industries department to open campus industrial parks in the 14 engineering colleges under Catholic management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campus industrial park is a concept mooted by the Industries department as part of a government initiative to encourage new enterprises and attract fresh investments.

The government policy will have far reaching positive consequences for the State and create revolutionary changes in technical education in the State, said Fr. John Varghese, president of KCECMA and director of Mar Baselios College of Engineering on Tuesday.

The Catholic management association said that single window clearance facility and industrial free zone support will be needed for the realisation of the campus industrial parks. Preliminary discussions have been conducted with the State government in this regard and more detailed discussions will follow. The campus industrial parks will encourage entrepreneurship among students and strengthen the link between educational institutions and industry. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The programme will help the latest researches on campuses to culminate as new products in the market and create employment opportunities even while the students are in the middle of their studies, the Catholic management association said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US