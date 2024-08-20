Catholic engineering colleges keen on campus industrial parks

The Kerala Catholic Engineering Colleges’ Management Association (KCEMA) will hold detailed discussions with the Industries department to open campus industrial parks in the 14 engineering colleges under Catholic management.

Campus industrial park is a concept mooted by the Industries department as part of a government initiative to encourage new enterprises and attract fresh investments.

The government policy will have far reaching positive consequences for the State and create revolutionary changes in technical education in the State, said Fr. John Varghese, president of KCECMA and director of Mar Baselios College of Engineering on Tuesday.

The Catholic management association said that single window clearance facility and industrial free zone support will be needed for the realisation of the campus industrial parks. Preliminary discussions have been conducted with the State government in this regard and more detailed discussions will follow. The campus industrial parks will encourage entrepreneurship among students and strengthen the link between educational institutions and industry.

The programme will help the latest researches on campuses to culminate as new products in the market and create employment opportunities even while the students are in the middle of their studies, the Catholic management association said.