 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholic Council of India national conference in Pala

Published - November 11, 2024 12:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day national conference of the Catholic Council of India (CCI) is set to take place at the Alphonsian Pastoral Institute in Arunapuram, Pala, from November 15 to 17. This gathering, which marks the council’s first meeting in seven years, will bring together representatives from all three branches of the Catholic Church in the country. The previous national conference of the CCI was held in 2017, at St. John’s in Bengaluru.

Founded in 1993 by the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India, the CCI serves as a national pastoral council that unites those active in Church ministry, including prelates, priests, monks, and the laity. Prominent Church leaders, including Bombay Archbishop Cardinal Oswald Gracias, Major Archbishop-Catholicos of the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, CBCI president Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, and Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt of the Pala diocese will take part. This year’s conference will focus on the theme, `The unique role of the laity in India’s social and political context’.

Published - November 11, 2024 12:46 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.