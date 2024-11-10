Catholic Church to intensify Munambam protests

Despite all-out efforts from political parties to calm tempers over the Munambam land dispute, the Catholic Church in Kerala is taking its protest over the issue up a notch.

As part of it, protest gatherings were held in over 1,500 parishes of the Syro-Malabar Church across the State on Sunday (November 10,2024). These protests, staged after the Sunday Mass, were organised by the All Kerala Catholic Congress – the official community organisation of the church. Later in the day, a massive gathering titled ‘Nasrani Sangamam’ was held in Alappuzha, where over 5,000 members of the outfit, led by Major Archbishop Emeritus George Alencherry, expressed solidarity with the cause.

Biju Sebastian, president of the Catholic Congress in the Changanassery Diocese, affirmed the outfit’s determination to continue protests until the Munambam issue reaches a just conclusion. “Resolutions were read out and pledges were taken in support of the Munambam protesters during this parish-level protest,” he said. Some of the parishes also organised public conventions highlighting the cause.

The Catholic Congress, according to him, does not trust the mainstream political parties anymore on this matter and hence has chosen to independently pressure authorities. Sunday’s protests will be followed by submitting memorandums to each of the 140 State legislators and 20 parliamentary members.

‘As a pressure group’

Commenting on the development, a top functionary of the church noted that the Church aims to develop the Catholic Congress into a significant pressure group within Kerala’s political landscape.

“A unified stance with the Munambam victims is essential, yet neither the ruling coalition nor the Opposition has clarified its position to the Waqf Board. This is why the Catholic Congress had to step in,” he said.

Political parties, especially those relying on Catholic support from central Travancore, are increasingly concerned about the Church’s hardening stance. On the hand , National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been active in amplifying the Church’s concerns over Munambam. The statement by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, urging the people of Munambam not to feel obligated to vote for the same parties they have supported for so long, has heightened their concerns.

With byelections looming in three constituencies, including Wayanad, parties are wary of how the Church’s stance might influence results. The Catholic Church’s sway holds considerable weight in Wayanad, where Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is making her electoral debut.

