ADVERTISEMENT

Catholic church to hold protest meet against buffer zones

December 28, 2022 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The frustration and anger over the buffer zone issue that has engulfed the high-range settlements of Central Travancore is evolving into a massive protest movement under the Catholic church.

The Kanjirappally diocese and the INFARM, an NGO functioning in the agriculture sector under the church, is organising a protest march against the establishment of buffer zones around reserve forests at Mundakkayam on December 30. People and organisations cutting across caste and religion are slated to take part in the march, which will begin by 3 p.m.

Bishop Mar Jose Pulickal, head of the diocese, will inaugurate a protest meet to be held afterwards. Fr. Thomas Mattamundayil, director of the INFARM Kanjirappally agricultural district, will deliver the key note address.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Announcing the event, organisers said the protest was against the apathy shown by the bureaucracy and political class towards the plight of the farmers. They also asserted that buffer zones should be established not for the forests but for the farm lands.

The Catholic church holds a considerable sway in villages such as Angel Valley and Pampa Valley in Kottayam, which are the most affected areas in the recent buffer zone markings. Its intervention in the issue is also seen as an attempt to fill the vacuum created by a perceived weakening of the pro-farmer politics espoused by the Kerala Congress parties over the past one decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US