Catholic Church lashes out at ruling, opposition fronts over Waqf land issue

Church flays the political abdication in the issue of aiding the victims of Munambam while safeguarding the Waqf Act

Published - October 28, 2024 07:42 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Taking a strong exception to the Kerala Assembly’s unanimous resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill, the Catholic Church has issued a stern warning to both ruling and opposition fronts in the State cautioning of severe political consequences should they continue to support the existing Waqf Act.

In an editorial titled ‘Munambam: the victims too will speak politics’, published by the Church-backed daily Deepika, it argued that Kerala has clearly seen the betrayal of these fronts in promising to aid the victims of Munambam land issue while safeguarding the Waqf Act, which, it claims, enforces Sharia law.

“When you pass a resolution to protect the Waqf Act without acknowledging the tears of the people of Munambam, the victims and those who support them will be forced to rethink their political stance. Much like the terrorism that marked the time before and after a teacher’s hand was cut off, the politics of Kerala will similarly be marked as before and after Munambam. This is not a threat but rather the survival politics of the victims,” the editorial stated.

Both political fronts in Kerala, it argues, are competing with accusations of aiding the BJP covertly. By ignoring the plight of the Waqf Act’s victims and their supporters, they are essentially pushing people to turn to the BJP.

The editorial further asserted that the time has come to address the political unfairness of depriving the 600 families of Munambam their rightful property through barbaric laws and kangaroo courts. It described the developments in Munambam as a tragic lesson in Malayalam that mirrors similar tragedies across the country. The Waqf Act of 1995, it says, is a `curse’ that was forced upon the nation by the Narasimha Rao government.

Pointing to Section 40 of the Act, it explained that the Waqf Board can claim ownership of any property it believes belongs to it, bypassing existing registration laws. According to the editorial, even the High Court has limited power to intervene under current legislation, leaving those with grievances to seek redress solely through Waqf Tribunals.

The Church’s stance is particularly significant as the State is heading to bypolls for two assembly seats and one parliamentary seat. The Catholic Church commands substantial influence in parts of the Wayanad constituency, where Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is making her electoral debut.

