Catholic bishops’ council lauds govt., NGOs for combating pandemic

KOCHI

03 June 2021 21:02 IST

‘Govt. must prepare ground for vaccination of all sections of society’

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has congratulated the State government and other agencies, including non-governmental organisations (NGOs) under the church and other organisations, for the work they are doing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The KCBC, the apex body of Catholic bishops in Kerala, said at the end of its three-day monsoon session here on Thursday that the government must prepare the ground for people from all sections of the society to get vaccinated at the earliest.

The bishops also called on the State government to discuss with the management of self-financing colleges a Bill that had been notified in February this year. The Bill affected the working of self-financing institutions and it was important that it was discussed before it became law, the bishops said in a statement here.

Advertising

Advertising

The KCBC also said that the recent court verdict on minority welfare was meant to ensure justice and fairness to all communities. It was the duty of the government to ensure that the benefits of minority welfare actions were shared equally among the communities in proportion with their population. The bishops called on the government to take a more creative approach to the issue.

The bishops expressed solidarity with the people in coastal areas like Chellanam who suffered extensively from heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storms recently and appealed to the government to take steps to relieve their pain.