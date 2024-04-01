GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Catholic bishop in Kerala urges faithful to vote for candidates who can protect secularism

He was speaking after a meeting with former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and BJP’s candidate in the Kozhikode constituency M.T. Ramesh

April 01, 2024 01:07 pm | Updated 01:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

PTI

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calicut on Sunday said the Church has adopted an “equidistance” theory with regard to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the faithful would be urged to vote for candidates who can protect the country’s democracy, socialism, secularism, and integrity.

Varghese Chakkalakal, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Calicut, said voters in Kerala are politically conscious and are capable of choosing good candidates.

He was replying to the media after senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar and the party’s candidate in the Kozhikode constituency M.T. Ramesh visited him here on Easter.

After the brief visit, the bishop and the BJP leaders said it was a friendly meeting and no politics was involved.

“We adopt an issue-based and value-based equidistance theory. We tell voters (faithful) to exercise their franchise as per their conscience, to choose a good candidate who lives for the nation ,” said Mr. Chakkalakal.

The meeting of the BJP leaders with the bishop on Easter assumed political significance as the party was making all possible efforts to woo the minority community in the State ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The party’s State unit had even launched an outreach programme called Sneha Yatra recently, in which the BJP leaders and activists visited homes of Christians in Kerala on festival days and extended greetings.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.