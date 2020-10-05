Catfish species rediscovered in Puduchery

Though a French zoologist reported it in 1839, Mystus keletius was confused with another species since then

A catfish first described by a French zoologist in 1839, but since then was confused with another species, has now been rediscovered from Puducherry and identified as a distinct species.

The species Mystus keletius was rediscovered by Mathews Plamootil, head of the department, Department of Zoology, BJM Government College, Chavara, from a freshwater body in Puducherry. The finding has been published in the Indian Journal of Applied and Pure Biology, a UGC-approved journal.

“French zoologist Achille Valenciennes discovered and described the species in 1839 from Puducherry, but he had not deposited specimens in any museum. Moreover, after the original discovery, no specimen was collected again from the region. Later on, many scientists took this fish to be the same as Mystus vittatus reported by the German zoologist Marcus Elieser Bloch from Tharangambadi (formerly Tranquebar) in Tamil Nadu,” Dr. Plamootil said.

Edible, but not abundant

In Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, fish belonging to the genus Mystus is locally known as ‘Kelethi.’ Brown and yellow in colour, Mystus keletius can grow to lengths ranging from 101 mm to 111.5 mm. Though an edible fish, it is not found in great abundance. A comparison of the physical characteristics of the two species proves that Mystus keletius is not the same as Mystus vittatus or any other catfish, he said.

Dr. Plamootil has deposited specimens of Mystus keletius at the Zoological Survey of India Museum in Port Blair, Andamans.