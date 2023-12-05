HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Caste census necessary to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination: K. Raju

December 05, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Congress Working Committee member K Raju with KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan during the inaugural session of the History Congress, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Congress Working Committee member K Raju with KPCC president K Sudhakaran and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan during the inaugural session of the History Congress, in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Congress Working Committee (CWC) member K. Raju has called for a caste census in India to eradicate social evils like untouchability.

Speaking after inaugurating the two-day History Congress organised under the aegis of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) here on Tuesday, the Congress leader added the country’s history and cultural diversity were facing threats from fascist elements.

Mr. Raju, who is also the national coordinator of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and minorities department of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), said the party viewed the census as an “X-ray” for understanding the socio-economic conditions of various caste groups in order to redesign national affirmative policy. The CWC had passed a resolution in this regard in October.

Citing another resolution that paved the way for the Vaikom Satyagraha and the movement to eradicate untouchability hundred years ago, Mr. Raju said both resolutions passed by the Congress reflect its resolve to challenge the ideology of the ancient Sanskrit text Manusmriti.

The Congress leader was critical of the “exclusion hiding behind the pretence of inclusion” in the society’s attempts to make amends for the wrong done to Dalits. “Caste today has survived not only socially, but its manifestation also can be seen in every institutional framework. If one denies the existence of caste, then they too contribute to be discriminatory systems which have thrived on the denial of identity and expression to the Dalits. What India needs today is an all-round attack on caste and its manifestations,” Mr. Raju pointed out.

Admitting to have been a victim of caste discrimination at a young age, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran in his presidential address lamented the lack of knowledge that existed among the younger generations on the dark past during which large sections in Kerala were ostracised in the name of such differences.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan, District Congress Committee president Palode Ravi, KPCC vice president N. Sakthan, political affairs committee member Shanimol Usman, Satyagraha Centennial Celebrations Committee chairman V.P. Sajeendran and general convener M. Liju also spoke on the occasion.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.