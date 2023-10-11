ADVERTISEMENT

Caste census a political stunt, says Vellappally

October 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan on Wednesday termed the calls to conduct a caste census in the country an election stunt that “lacks sincerity”.

Terming it his personal opinion, Mr. Natesan said the debate on the caste census ahead of the Lok Sabha elections was nothing but a political ploy. “Various parties are competing in making calls for conducting caste census. They are motivated by vote bank politics. The political outfits created the debate just ahead of the polls not for the betterment of the (backward) castes but to win votes,” Mr. Natesan told The Hindu.

He said that if the parties that now call for caste census were sincere about the development of the backward classes in the country, they should have raised the matter earlier. On whether the SNDP Yogam would support caste census in the future, Mr. Natesan termed the question “irrelevant at the moment”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US