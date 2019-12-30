Caste-based discrimination a concern: Vice President

Discrimination on the basis of caste continues to be a cause for concern in the country, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

He called for concerted effort on the part of society and leaders of diverse religious groups and sects to eradicate the social evil.

It is the need of the hour, the Vice President said, inaugurating the 87th Sivigiri Pilgrimage at the Sivagiri Madhom here. “We must see to it that caste discrimination is totally abolished and that we move towards a caste-less society. India of the future must be caste-less and classless,” he said.

The Constitution has criminalised the abhorrent practice of untouchability, yet it persists in some regions. The movement to stamp it out should come from within the heart and mind of society, Mr. Naidu said.

‘Eradicate distinctions’

Efforts to eradicate caste distinctions, he said, should draw inspiration from the “powerful practical philosophy of life” formulated by Sree Narayana Guru as ‘One caste, one religion, one god for man.’

Narayana Guru was a great saint, social reformer, philosopher and revolutionary humanist whose teachings have contemporary relevance. Though a Hindu by birth, he was not biased towards any religion. Narayana Guru’s approach to reform was through mental, emotional and spiritual transformation and nor through compulsion and coercion, he said.

“He respected and treated all religions equally. He boldly rejected the caste system and all other divisive tendencies that turned people against each other,” Mr. Naidu said.

‘Preserve culture’

The Vice President appealed to the people to preserve and propagate the Indian culture, rising above considerations of religious affiliation. “Religion is a way of worship, culture is a way of life,” he said.

Mr. Naidu also urged Keralites to take pride in their mother tongue. “Speak Malayalam at home. Communicate with other Malayalis in Malayalam. Speak another language only if the other person does not know Malayalam,” he said.

Governor’s call

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, who presided, said Narayana Guru gave the world a unique philosophy of equality and universal brotherhood. He integrated in his teachings many shades of wisdom, including the non-violence of the Buddha, the love of Christ, the brotherhood of Nabi and the spirituality of ancient Indian gurus.

“It was the revolutionary spark which made Guru’s philosophy a unique message against caste distinctions and the tone of his revolution had the tranquillity of reason,” Mr. Khan said.

Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan, the chief guest at the function, said the messages of Narayana Guru and Mahatma Gandhi were more relevant today for Kerala than at any other point in time.

“The Guru said ‘Organise to be strong and get educated to be enlightened.’ Kerala became strong through organisation. It also gained education. But recent occurrences in the State prompt the question, “has it become enlightened,” he asked.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust president Swami Vishudhananda and trust general secretary Swami Sandrananda were present.