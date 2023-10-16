Caste-based census debate emerges as a delicate political subject ahead of LS polls in Kerala

October 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s ruling and parties appear to have found themselves in a tricky position on the question of holding a national socio-economic caste census (SECC), with two influential Hindu social organisations in the State pitting themselves at the opposite extremes of the prickly political debate.

The divergent and arguably irreconcilable views of the forward caste Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which champions the cause of the backward class Ezhava community, on the touchy subject have prompted political parties to strike a cautious tone.

It seems not to have helped Congress-NSS relations in Kerala that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called for a national caste census to recalibrate ostensibly the reservation structure. The AICC promises to hold a caste census in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh if it wins the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly perceive that they could ill-afford to disregard the NSS’ foreboding that the outcome of the proposed census might trigger a strident demand for increased reservation for the backward classes. The parties could also not dismiss the SNDP Yogam’s strong pitch for a caste census and a population-based affirmative action.

Notably, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, a key Congress ally, argues for a caste census to quantify backwardness as a precursor to decisive affirmative action.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan seems to tread a fine line, given the powerful and conflicting forces at play. He acknowledges that the AICC’s position is binding on the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee. “Nevertheless, the party in Kerala will calibrate its tack in consultation with alliance partners,” Mr. Satheesan says.

The ruling front also appears wary of stepping into the minefield of caste politics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. For one, K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, told the Hindu in Kochi on Sunday that the government would strive to evolve a consensus and not thrust its views on the State.

The debate has also proved awkward for the BJP. Its State president K. Surendran terms the suggested caste census Congress’ election stunt. He challenges the party to broadcast its national position in Kerala. ”When the Congress commits, BJP will state its position,” Mr. Surendran adds.

After a long hiatus, caste-based reservation seems to have emerged as a delicate political subject in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

