Caste-based census debate emerges as a delicate political subject ahead of LS polls in Kerala

October 16, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s ruling and Opposition parties appeared to have found themselves in a tricky position on the question of holding a national Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC), with two influential Hindu social organisations in the State pitting themselves at the opposite extremes of the prickly political debate.

The divergent and arguably irreconcilable views of the forward caste Nair Service Society (NSS) and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam (SNDP), which champions the cause of the backward class Ezhava community, on the touchy subject have prompted political parties to strike a cautious tone.

It seemed not to have helped Congress-NSS relations in Kerala that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has called for a national caste census to re-calibrate ostensibly the reservation structure.

The AICC had also promised to hold a caste census in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh if it wins the upcoming State Assembly elections.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reportedly perceived that they could ill-afford to disregard the NSS’s foreboding that the outcome of the proposed census might trigger a strident demand for increased reservation for backward castes.

The parties could also not dismiss the SNDP Yogam’s strong pitch for a caste census and a population-based affirmative action.

Notably, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, a key Congress ally, argued for a caste census to quantify backwardness as a precursor to decisive affirmative action.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan seemed to tread a fine line on Monday, given the powerful and conflicting forces at play.

He acknowledged that the AICC’s position was binding on the KPCC. “Nevertheless, the party in Kerala will calibrate its tack in consultation with alliance partners,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The ruling front also appeared wary of stepping into the minefield of caste politics ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

For one, K. Radhakrishnan, the Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, told the Hindu in Kochi on Sunday that the government would strive to evolve a consensus and not thrust its views on the State.

The debate has also proved awkward for the BJP. Party State president K. Surendran termed the suggested caste census Congress’s election stunt. He challenged the party to broadcast its national position in Kerala. ”When the Congress commits, BJP will state its position,” Mr. Surendran said.

After a long hiatus, caste-based reservation seems to have emerged as a delicate political subject in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.