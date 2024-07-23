ADVERTISEMENT

Cashew sector grossly neglected in Budget: KSCDC chairperson

Published - July 23, 2024 07:34 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The cashew sector has been grossly neglected even in the eleventh Budget presented after the Narendra Modi government came into power, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) chairperson S. Jayamohan said in a statement here on Tuesday.

“When the Modi government assumed office, an import duty on raw cashew nut was introduced throwing the cashew sector into a crisis. The industry’s decline was almost complete when the import policy was liberalised. The current Budget also completely ignored the demand for a special package like the one launched by the State government to revive the sector,” he said. Mr. Jayamohan added that the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman proves that the BJP government does not intend to do anything to protect the traditional industry that employs lakhs of women. “They also also rejected the demand that the Central government should set aside at least ₹500 crore for the cashew sector,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US