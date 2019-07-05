Cashew sector gets small relief in budget

While the cashew sector finds some relief in the budget proposal to hike the customs duty of cashew kernels to 70% from 45%, the demands to control the import of roasted cashew and withdraw the 2.5% import duty on raw cashew nut remain unaddressed.

“This proposal is welcomed by the entire cashew fraternity. However, the council's request for hike in the import duty and placing roasted cashew and other items (semi-finished, husk, shell) under ‘Prohibited Items’ is yet to be decided by the Union government,” said R.K. Bhoodesh, chairman, Cashew Export Promotion Council of India (CEPCI).

The cashew processors think that ignoring the request to withdraw the 2.5% import duty on raw cashew nut will aggravate the crisis in the sector.

“We were expecting them to withdraw the import duty this year, but that did not happen. Moreover, no package was announced to revive the industry or help the processors. We find it very disappointing,” said K. Rajesh, a processor.

MP’s response

N.K. Premachandran, MP, said it was unfortunate that the Centre failed to address some critical issues.

Mr. Bhoodesh pointed out that the industry was heavily dependent on imported cashew for processing and the import duty had discouraged and made the domestic processing unviable.

Roasted cashew import

“There has been a surge in import of plain and also semi-finished cashew kernels into the country by mis-declarations and making use of loopholes in the existing laws. Large volumes of plain cashew kernels are imported under the pretext of roasted cashews which attracts nil duty under various Free Trade Agreements. CEPCI has requested the government to consider the plea of the industry to put a complete ban on the import of roasted cashew, semi-finished cashews and husk, and to roll back the import duty on raw cashew nuts,” he said.