Cashew processors, trade unions to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of banks

February 15, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The joint front of trade unions and cashew processors will organise a march and dharna on February 16 to mark their protest against the ‘hostile attitude of banks.’ According to the processors, most banks are not willing to implement the one-time settlement (OTS) scheme or restructure their loans despite government intervention. “The march will be held from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thiruvananthapuram regional office to State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC),” they said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

As per the OTS scheme announced by the Industries department, the interest for loans up to ₹10 crore will be completely written off and entrepreneurs who have taken loans up to ₹2 crore from various banks can close the loan by paying 50% of the principal. But processors allege that they are unable to avail the interest waiver announced by the government due to the non-cooperation of banks.

Foreclosure procedure

“The State government had held several meetings to protect the cashew industry following which directives were issued. But the banks are adopting double standards and going ahead with foreclosure proceedings under Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) Act. They are attaching houses and factories while ignoring even the decisions taken at meetings chaired Chief Minister,” they said.

The government had earlier declared a moratorium following the suicide of two processors and the industry stakeholders feel that the banks have been exploiting the crisis-hit sector and processors. “They were pushed to the brink by the banks and both killed themselves when served with Sarfaesi notice. Such incidents will continue without an effective intervention as many processors are going through very difficult times,” they said.

The major demand of the protest is the immediate implementation of the OTS scheme for private processors including those who were declared non-performing assets (NPAs). “We want the banks to stop foreclosure proceedings so that the factories can reopen. The industry should be revived and the jobs of the labourers should be protected. Factory owners, trade union leaders, and labourers will participate in the protest,” they said.