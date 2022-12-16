Cashew processors to start hunger strike

December 16, 2022 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - KOLLAM

Demanding immediate measures to revive the cashew sector and stop foreclosure proceedings of banks, private processors will organise a protest in front on Secretariat on December 21. According to the leaders of Cashew Industry Protection Council, a collective of industry stakeholders, the protest will be followed by an indefinite hunger strike in Kollam.

The Industries department had earlier announced a one-time settlement scheme for the sector according to which the interest for loans up to ₹10 crore will be completely written off and entrepreneurs who have taken loans up to ₹2 crore from various banks can close the loan by paying 50% of the principal. But the processors allege that the banks are going ahead with foreclosure proceedings ignoring the government order. “We feel that the banks not paying any heed to the Industries Minister or State government. They have started recovery proceedings to evict factories and houses. We want the Chief Minister to intervene and resolve the crisis,” said D. Mathewkutty, president of the council.

Processors say they couldn’t avail the interest waiver announced by the government and some banks were not ready to implement the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme or restructure their loans. “The authorities have opted to turn a blind eye towards our plight. Minister P. Rajeev recently said in the Assembly that he hadn’t heard about the suicide of processors which was very unfortunate,” he said. The State government had declared a moratorium after two processors committed suicide when they were served Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest (Sarfaesi) notice.

“Currently the industry is under a Minister who does not know, care or understand the crisis or the fact that debt-ridden processors are committing suicide. If this continues, the industry will not survive. We will continue the protest till our demands are met,” he said.