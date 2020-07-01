Cashew listed as small and medium sector

Thiruvananthapuram

The government has issued guidelines bringing the cashew industry into the small and medium industries sector, under plans to make it eligible for the benefits of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme announced by the Centre and enable the stricken industry to secure financial assistance from banks.

A press note quoting Minister for Cashew Industry J. Mercykutty Amma said the reclassification would provide an impetus to the ailing cashew industries in Kerala which employ over 300,000 workers.

Industries have been asked to register for the Udyog Aadhaar through the MSME portal to avail themselves of the benefits. They will be required to geotag the Udyog Aadhar number on the portal of the State Industries Department to secure benefits from the State.