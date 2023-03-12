Cash-strapped State mulls ‘investors’ meet’ to give wings to airstrip project

March 12, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The cash-strapped Kerala government is now exploring the possibility of wooing private investment to spur regional air connectivity within the State by inviting private investment into the development of airstrips on a priority basis.

Speaking to The Hindu, Transport Principal secretary Biju Prabhakar said the government had some financial limitations to funding the airstrip projects that aimed to link hinterland and district headquarters with the four airports in the State.

As the tourism and allied sectors demanded better aviation facilities, the State was now planning to hold an investors’ meet to develop aviation infrastructure along with attracting airline companies to start the operation of smaller aircraft within the State. “As a prelude to the meet, the authorities are in the process of getting in touch with potential investors to understand what they are looking for in Kerala,” said Mr. Prabhakar.

“The idea is at a nascent stage but the State has been moving in this direction, as it cannot afford to give heavy viability gap funding for this project,” he added. The State had plans to improve the connectivity between the four airports and also factored in pressing small amphibian aircraft from water aerodromes from reservoirs like Banasura Sagar dam in Wayanad and Mattupetty dam in Idukki to other airports.

Recently, the State announced that a special purpose vehicle (SPV) would be set up in Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) mode to establish airstrips and earmarked a sum of ₹20 crore as equity support for this. It drew up an ambitious plan to set up a chain of no-frills airstrips aimed at promoting tourism, inter-district journeys, and in assisting disaster response.

In the first phase, work was started towards preparing a detailed project report (DPR) and feasibility studies in Idukki, Wayanad, and Kasaragod, for which the last budget set aside ₹4.51 crore. However, the project did not make any major headway for various reasons and, against this backdrop, the State was now exploring the possibility of holding an investors’ meeting.