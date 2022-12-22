Cash-strapped farmers await payment for paddy procurement

December 22, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Paddy farmers in the State are facing a severe financial crisis as the government is yet to pay them for the paddy procured from them. Although the government procured the first paddy produce after several weeks of uncertainties, the government has not yet paid them fully.

“The condition is very bad. This is the time that farmers invest in the second crop. But they have no money. The government does not bother about the pitiable condition of the farmers,” said Muthalamthodu Mani, general secretary of the Desiya Karshaka Samajam.

Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco) officials said that they had no money to pay the farmers for paddy procured from them. They said they were helpless as the government had to give the money.

Tough time

Mr. Mani said that when the Union government owed Supplyco ₹580 crore, the State government had to give ₹460 crore. “The farmers are going to Supplyco office every day with the hope of getting something. It is sad to make them run from pillar to post,” he said.

“What kind of government is this? The government says it is willing to spend crores for a project like SilverLine. But when it comes to paying the farmers, who play a significant role in preserving the State’s culture, the government says it does not have money. The farmers can understand the intentions behind this double-standard,” he said.

Mr. Mani also demanded that the government abide by a High Court order asking them to pay back the farmers the loading charge collected from them while procuring the paddy.

Biggest share

The Supplyco has procured 1.57 lakh metric tonne paddy from the farmers across the State for ₹28.20 a kilo. Palakkad has contributed about 60% of the State’s total paddy. Out of the ₹443 crore to be paid to the farmers, only ₹168 crore was distributed so far.

“They cannot afford the second crop without immediately getting the money. The government should consider their plight,” said Pandiyode Prabhakaran, general secretary of the National Farmers Protection Committee.

Mr. Prabhakaran’s organisation has given one week’s ultimatum to the government before moving the High Court.

Government officials said that the delay in the payment to the farmers was due to the failure in clinching a deal with the Kerala Bank for a loan to help the farmers. The government, they said, could not agree with the rate of interest the bank proposed.