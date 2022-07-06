Cash awards for Keralite badminton players

Kerala Cabinet decides to reward Prannoy, Arjun and coach Vimalkumar

The State Cabinet on Wednesday decided to offer a reward of ₹5 lakh each to Keralite badminton players H.S. Prannoy and M.R. Arjun who played a key role in India’s victory in the Thomas Cup badminton championship held in Bangkok in May. U. Vimalkumar, one of the coaches of the winning team, will be given a cash award of ₹3 lakh.

The Cabinet decided to given the 11th pay revision benefits to the pension board employees among the cooperative employees with retrospective effect from April 1, 2020. Approval has been given to 55 posts in NoRKA-Roots on temporary arrangement. The Cabinet appointed retired IAS official R. Girija as the managing director of Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation Ltd. for three years on re-appointment terms.

The Cabinet has ratified the sanctioning of temporary batches in selected government higher secondary schools for the year 2021-22. Earlier, 18 science batches, 49 humanities batches and eight commerce batches were allowed. The decision to shift two science batches and one humanities batch and one commerce batch each was also ratified.

The appointments to the entry cadre of Kerala Matsya Thozhilali Welfare Fund Board will be done through the Public Service Commission. For this purpose, the Cabinet also gave approval for the draft bill to include the board within the ambit of Kerala PSC Act.