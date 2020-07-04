Cases with unknown sources of infection a concern in Alappuzha

Alappuzha

04 July 2020

More tests to identify asymptomatic people called for

The rising number of COVID-19 cases with unknown sources of infection is a cause for concern in Alappuzha.

The source of infection of at least five persons who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the last one week remains unidentified. Among them are a 65-year-old man from Kayamkulam, a fish vendor from Kuruthikkad, three pregnant women hailing from Arattupuzha, Thuravoor, and Ezhupunna. All five tested positive while undergoing treatment for other ailments or during medical check-ups unrelated to COVID-19.

While some experts fear a silent spread of the virus going undetected in parts of Alappuzha, others, including the Health Department, ruled out community transmission in the district.

“Cases with unknown sources of infection are clear evidence of community spread. It is important to increase the number of tests to identify asymptomatic people and understand the extent of the disease transmission within the community,” said a health expert on condition of anonymity.

No indications

However, A.P. Sugunan, epidemiologist and officer-in-charge, National Institute of Virology, Kerala, says there are no indications yet of community transmission in Alappuzha or in other parts of the State.

“If community transmission is happening, the test positivity rate should go up. In Kerala, wider populations are being screened and the test positivity rate remains low. Cases outside the risk estimated group remain a small fraction. There is no indicator to say the epidemiology of the disease has changed,” Dr. Sugunan says.

While the Kayamkulam native’s source of infection is yet to be traced, 15 of his immediate family members and relations contracted the virus through contact, resulting in a small cluster in Kayamkulam. Likewise, the fish vendor’s wife and son-in-law too tested positive.

Besides concerns over unknown sources, the district is also witnessing a jump in contact cases. Between February 2 and May 3, Alappuzha registered a total of five COVID-19 cases, all imported from abroad. In the next two months, it added another 360 cases. During this period 29 people contracted the disease through contact.

According to District Medical Officer L. Anithakumari, the reporting of cases with unidentifiable sources may not be a sign of community transmission but she urges people to maintain utmost caution to avoid community spread.