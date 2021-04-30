Cases spiral in Alappuzha

2,224 more test positive, active cases put at 15,833

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the district with 2,224 people testing positive for the disease on Friday.

Of the new cases, as many as 2,208 patients contracted the virus through local contact, while the source of infection of two others remains unknown. Thirteen people who came from other States and one from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Meanwhile, 933 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district tested negative. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 15,833. The 2,224 cases include 328 logged from Alappuzha, 135 from Pattanakkad, 107 from Aryad, 102 from Cherthala, and 96 from Kayamkulam.

In view of the rising number of cases, triage centres have been opened at the Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, General Hospital, Alappuzha, Taluk Hospital, Haripad, Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam, and District Hospital, Mavelikara. Officials said the triage centres would function 24x7.

Triage facility

Patients in isolation at Arookutty, Thuravoor, and Muhamma could seek treatment at the Taluk Hospital, Cherthala. Those from Ambalappuzha, Chettikkad, Veliyanad, and Chempumpuram could use the triage system at the General Hospital, Alappuzha.

The triage facility at the Taluk Hospital, Haripad, could be used to treat patients from Thrikkunnapuzha, Chempumpuram, and Muthukulam. Patients from Chunakara along with Muthukulam would be provided treatment at the Taluk Hospital, Kayamkulam. Those from Kurathikad and Pandanad could seek treatment at the District Hospital, Mavelikara.

Health officials said a total of 1,074 oxygen cylinders were available in government hospitals in the district. “Of these, 350 have been distributed to various COVID-19 treatment centres in the district and the rest are being kept as reserve,” an official said.

District Collector A. Alexander said the Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, might get an oxygen generator with Central funding. Mr. Alexander said he had discussed the matter with the Chief Secretary.

The Collector on Friday issued an order appointing more employees in local bodies in the district to tackle the spread of the pandemic. As part of it, 780 schoolteachers have been deployed, which according to officials, will strengthen preventive measures against the pandemic.