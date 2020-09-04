Cases spike in Kasaragod, 236 test positive

KASARAGOD

04 September 2020 23:38 IST

Thrissur records 204 cases; 614 persons recover in Malappuram

As many as 236 persons tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in Kasaragod on Friday. Of them, 225 contracted the infection through contact, while five persons came from other States and six from abroad. Seventy persons turned negative and were discharged on Friday.

Meanwhile, 6,058 people are under observation. They include 5,147 in home quarantine and 911 in institutional observation.

In Thrissur

As many as 59 COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the Kerala Police Academy in Thrissur on Friday. In all, 204 persons tested positive for the virus in the district, and 200 cases were through local contact. The source of infection in 18 cases is not known.

While 140 persons recovered, the number of active cases stands at 1,446. So far, 5,017 cases have been reported in the district. In all, 9,175 people are under observation.

In Malappuram

Malappuram district saw 614 persons recovering from COVID-19 on Friday, the largest number on a single day. However, 178 persons tested positive in the district on Friday.

While 161 of them contracted the infection through local contact, the source of infection could not be traced in eight cases. Seven cases came from abroad and two from other States.

The number of infected persons being treated in the district came down to 1,826 on Friday. However, more than 48,000 people were quarantined. District officials said 8,083 people had recovered from the disease since March.

In Kannur

A total of 115 persons tested positive for the virus in Kannur on Friday.

Of them, 101 contracted the infection through contract. While five are from other States, nine are health workers.

A total of 3,998 cases have been reported so far in the district. Of them, 2,992 were discharged after treatment, including 65 who recovered on Friday.

In Palakkad

In Palakkad district, 42 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Friday. While 22 cases were through local contacts, five came from other States and one from abroad. The source of infection in 14 cases could not be identified.

Officials said 93 persons had recovered on Friday. The number of persons under treatment in the district fell to 551.

In Wayanad

As many as 84 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Friday.

While 68 persons contracted the infection through local contact, six persons came from abroad and 10 from other States. With 28 more people recovering from the disease, there are 266 active cases in the district. A total of 2,892 people are under observation.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Palakkad and Wayanad bureaus)