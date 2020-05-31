Kerala

Cases rise to 48 in Pathanamthitta

Four more NoRKs tested positive on Sunday

Four more Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs), all of them women, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the district has gone up to 48. Of this, 19 persons have been cured of the disease and, as of now, 28 persons are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the district and another one at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram.

A 20-year-old woman who reached Kurampala from Kuwait on May 20; a 58-year-old woman hailing from Attachackal who came from Delhi on May 22; a 30-year-old pregnant woman who came to Seethathode from Delhi on May 22; and a 64-year-old woman of West Othera who came from Delhi on May 26 are the four persons who were tested positive for the virus.

The total number of quarantined persons under observation at the isolation wards of various hospitals in the district went up to 59 on Sunday. Of this, 25 persons are at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, four at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, six at the General Hospital in Adoor, three at the Covid Firstline Treatment Centre at Menamthottom Hospital in Ranni, and 21 others at various private hospitals in the district.

A total of 4,102 persons have been quarantined as on Sunday. As many as 3,316 of them have come from other States and 728 from abroad while 58 others are primary contacts of patients.

