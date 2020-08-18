Cases rise again as 65 more test positive in Pathanamthitta

52 of the new patients contracted the virus through contact

A day after reporting just two fresh COVID-19 cases, new virus cases in Pathanamthitta rose sharply on Tuesday with 65 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the fresh cases, 52 persons contracted the virus through local contact while seven persons returned from other States. The remaining six cases landed from abroad.

As many as 11 cases were linked to the Kadambanad cluster while the COVID-19 clusters at Kannamkodu and Malayalappuzha plantation reported eight cases each.

Nellad, which reported four cases during the day, has been declared a limited community cluster. At the same time, the source of infection for at least three persons is yet to be traced.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19-related deaths in the district rose to six on Tuesday as a 47-year-old patient from Oonnukal died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kottayam. The person was suffering from kidney-related ailments, officials said.

With 18 persons being discharged from various treatment centres, the district currently has 316 active cases. The number of persons under observation stood at 8,613.