Cases remain high in Thrissur

Thrissur

21 July 2021 23:31 IST

1,983 test positive; samples of medical college students sent to Pune lab

COVID-19 cases have been remaining high in Thrissur district. The test positivity rate (TPR) on Wednesday was 14.48%.

As many as 1,983 people tested positive on the day while 1,583 people recovered from the disease.

There were 9,937 active cases in the district on Wednesday. So far 3,03,810 positive cases have been recorded in the district. In all 1,962 people, including 12 health-care workers, contracted the disease through contact on the day.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 31 local bodies, including 28 grama panchayats and three municipalities, in the district in D category where triple lockdown is in place. The average test positivity rate from July 14 to July 20 is 12.45%. There are 40 panchayats in C category.

Only four local bodies in the district are in A category with TPR less than 5%. There are 19 local bodies in B category with TPR between 5% and 10%.

In the wake of a massive infection reported at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, samples collected from medical students have been sent to the virology lab at Pune. This is to check whether the infection is due to any mutant variant of COVID-19 virus.

District health officials led by the District Medical Officer visited the medical college, hostels and hospital premises.