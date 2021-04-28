Cases reach a new high in Thrissur

Thrissur

28 April 2021 23:35 IST

District records 4,107 new cases, TPR is 32.66%; 1,920 more test positive in Palakkad

The number of COVID-19 cases has reached a new high in Thrissur with 4,107 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday. The district also recorded 1,152 recoveries.

The current test positivity rate is 32.66%. In all, 18 grama panchayats recorded test positivity rate above 50%. They are Edavilangu (51.56), Punnayurkkulam (51.56), Varavoor (55.32), Eriyad (57), Choondal (55.38), Chavakkad (52.31), Chazhur (59.73), Velur (64.52), Varantharappally (52.99), Pavaratty (82.50), Sree Narayanapuram (54.17), Kadavallur (50.42), Kattakambal (59.60), Mullurkkara (71.79), Avinissery (56.84), Venkidangu (54.74), Anthikkad (64.41), and Erumappetty (50.00).

Containment zones

Meanwhile, all wards in the 41 grama panchayats in the district have been declared containment zones.

Advertising

Advertising

There are 25,738 active cases in the district and 123 people from the district are undergoing treatment in other districts. So far, 1,39,758 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 1,13,331 people have recovered from the disease.

According to official statistics, 4,060 people, including 15 health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday.

19,193 samples

Of them, 527 people are above the age of 60 and 272 are below the age of 10. In all, 17,369 people are in home care. As many as 19,193 samples were taken for testing on Tuesday.

So far 5,70,909 people have taken the first dose of the vaccine in the district while 1,01,256 people have taken the second dose.

Among the new cases were 41 prisoners and five jail officials at the Viyyur Central Jail. They have been isolated. They were detected with the infection at a COVID testing camp held at the jail.

RT-PCR test was conducted in 570 inmates and 100-odd officials in the jail.

Palakkad situation

As many as 1,920 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Palakkad district on Wednesday. While 835 of them contracted the disease through direct interaction with infected persons, there were 1,058 cases without an identifiable source of infection.

Among those tested positive were 11 health workers and 16 persons who came from other States and abroad.

517 recoveries

As many as 517 people recovered from the infection in the district on Wednesday.

The number of active cases currently under treatment in Palakkad rose to 16,826. Apart from them, 290 persons from Palakkad were being treated for COVID-19 in other districts.

(With inputs from Palakkad Bureau)