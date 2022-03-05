Cases in State on a downslide

New cases at 1,836 while 2,988 people recover

Kerala logged 1,836 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday when 30,504 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Active case pool in Kerala continues to drop and the total number of COVID-19 patients in the State now (active cases) has dwindled to 15,825. A total of 2,988 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Friday. About 8.5 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Less than 1,500 persons with COVID-19 are hospitalised in the State now. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State now is 1,321. New hospital admissions on Saturday was 199.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State has dipped substantially and now stands at 264. The ventilator occupancy is 85.

On Saturday, the State declared 41 COVID deaths, of which four occurred within the last 24 hours and 37 were deaths that occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 83 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths that have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,136. Of these, 30,591 (46.2 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,10,681 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 350 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 287, Kollam 163, Kottayam 162, Kozhikode 143, Thrissur 134, Idukki 97, Pathanamthitta 97, Alappuzha 90, Malappuram 83, Wayanad 83, Palakkad 74, Kannur 60, and Kasaragod 13 cases.