Cases in Kottayam cross 10,000 mark

KOTTAYAM

29 September 2020 20:27 IST

With 336 persons testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 , the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kottayam crossed 10,000-mark on Tuesday.

As per estimates, the total number of cases in the district was 10,263 and of this, 3,491 were active cases.

Of the fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 327 persons, including four healthcare workers contracted the virus through local contact. The remaining nine persons tested positive for the disease after landing from other States. The test positivity rate (TPR) also remained high at 7.3%. Kottayam municipality continued to lead the tally with 52 fresh cases, while Ettumanoor municipality and Mundakkayam panchayat stood at the second place with 17 cases each.

Changanassery municipality, where 16 persons were confirmed with virus infection on the day, followed closely. Meanwhile, 153 more persons recovered from the disease on the day.

In the past seven days, a total of 2,458 persons were confirmed with virus infection across the district.