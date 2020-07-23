Cases in Kollam crosses 100 mark again

The district reported 106 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 728. It includes 94 contact cases, two Non-Resident Keralites, and nine others without any travel history. A 64-year-old Kulasekharapuram resident who died on Tuesday also tested positive for the viral infection on the day.
While there are 31 recoveries, 739 persons completed home quarantine on Thursday. The Health Department has traced 4,667 primary and 1,686 secondary contacts of the new cases. Cases with no travel history have been reported from Alappad, Ezhukone, Kadakkal, Kottarakara, Chakkuvarakkal, Thadikadu, and Vettikavala.
Intensive testing
The district administration has directed the Health Department to conduct intensive testing in areas that reported the high number of cases.
Mobile units and walk-in sample kiosks will be used to conduct maximum number of tests and more attention will be given to places such as Kottarakara, Ummannur, Chadayamangalam, Sasthamcotta, Alappad, Nilamel, and Velinallur.
High-risk areas in the eastern parts of the district and migrant labourer settlements will be divided into clusters as part of strengthening containment measures. The District Collector has also directed the officials concerned to ensure the availability of foodgrain and provisions. Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Departments have been directed to make necessary arrangements. Door delivery provisions will be introduced.
The district administration has also opened a collection point at T.M. Varghese Hall to equip COVID First-Line Treatment Centres with necessary materials.
