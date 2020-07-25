Cases in Kasaragod cross the 100-mark again

On Friday, 106 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod district. Of them, 76 contracted the disease after coming into contact with COVID-19 patients.

The residents of Thrikkaripur (3), Madhur panchayat (9), Meenja panchayat (5), Mangalpady panchayat (17), Manjeswaram panchayat (5), Vorkady panchayat (11), Paivalike panchayat (1), Karaduka panchayat (1), Mogralputhur panchayat (5), Kumbala panchayat (10), Puthige panchayat (1), Madikai panchayat (2), Kayyur-Cheemeni panchayat (2), Kinnanur-Karinthalam panchayat (1), Kanhangad Municipality (4), Nileswaram municipality (2), Kallar panchayat (5), Kasaragod Municipality (3), Chengala panchayat (3), Badiyadukka panchayat (5), Chemmanad panchayat (6), Valiyaparamba panchayat (1), Kodom Belur panchayat (1), Charvathur panchayat (1), Ajanur panchayat (1) and a resident of Payyanur, Kannur working at Kumbala police station are among those infected.

Meanwhile, 68 people who were under treatment at various hospitals in the district were discharged on Friday. As many as 4,867 people are under observation in the district.

In Malappuram

Fifty-eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram district on Friday. Thirty-six of them, including three health workers, contracted the infection through local transmission. The source of infection of 25 of them could not be located.

Among the new cases, 14 came from abroad and eight from other States.

As many as 707 infected persons are currently under treatment in Malappuram. More than 37,500 persons have been quarantined. While 845 are in hospital, 1,411 are in COVID care centres and 35,298 in homes.

More curbs

The district administration will impose more restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 transmission in several parts of the district. Shops outside the containment zones will be allowed to function till 6 p.m. from Monday. The restrictions will continue till August 10.

However, restaurants and wayside eateries will be allowed to offer parcel service till 8 p.m. In containment zones, all existing restrictions would continue, said District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan.

He said police would step up surveillance on meat and fish markets, and punishment would be meted out to those violating norms.

Relief for Ponnani

Meanwhile, Ponnani municipality heaved a sigh of relief as it could contain the local spread of the virus. The second phase of antigen tests was completed in Ponnani on Friday, and only five people were found to be infected.

District health officials ruled out the possibility of a community transmission in Ponnani. There were fears of an uncontrollable spread in Ponnani after two doctors at Edappal had contracted the disease from unidentified sources.

As many as 350 people chosen from vulnerable groups were tested on Thursday and Friday at Ponnani.

In Palakkad

Fifty-eight persons, including a man from Kannur, tested positive in Palakkad district on Friday. Twenty-five of them were identified through antigen tests held in and around Pattambi. Eight of the new cases had come from abroad and 16 from other States. The source of infection of nine could not be traced.

Health officials said 64 persons recovered from the disease on Friday.

Among those found positive in antigen tests were 11 from Muthuthala, six from Pattambi, two each from Nagalasseri and Ongallur, and one each from Chalavara, Thrikkadeeri, Pattithara and Paruthur.

As many as 322 infected persons are currently under treatment in the district.

In Wayanad

Fifteen persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Friday. According to an official bulletin, six of the newly infected persons are contacts of COVID-19 patients and nine others came from abroad and other States. A total of 157 persons, including 21 persons on Friday, have been cured so far. As many as 2,868 persons are under observation in the district.

(With inputs from Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad bureaus)