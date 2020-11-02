Cases in capital slip to 361

Three more deaths reported, 360 cases are due to contact

Thiruvananthapuram’s COVID-19 case graph slumped to 361 on Monday with only 2,573 people being tested during the last 24 hours.

This is around half of what has been the average testing count during the last few months. With 507 people testing negative for SARS-CoV-2, the number of active cases has fallen to 8,372.

Barring one imported case, all other cases have been attributed to local transmission of the infection. Of these, the source of infection of 72 cases are unknown. Seven health-care workers have also been infected.

Three more people have died due to the disease in the district. The deceased hailed from Alankode, Vattiyurkavu, and Vizhinjam.

The district health authorities quarantined 1,590 people on the day, thereby taking the number of those being monitored to 25,267 people in houses and 174 in various institutions.

As part of the ongoing crackdown on violations of the prohibitory orders, sectoral magistrates acted against 253 people in various parts of the district. These included seven people who were booked for flouting COVID-19 protocol and 24 people who were fined by the sectoral magistrates and the police during inspections held separately. In all, 17,877 have faced stringent action since the clamping of prohibitory orders in the district a month ago.

A new micro-containment zone was declared in the sixth ward of Ottoor grama panchayat. Existing ones in wards 7 and 16 of Venganoor grama panchayat, wards 4, 14, 19, 41, and 44 of Neyyattinkara municipality, wards 1, 4, 13, 14, and 16 of Kollayil grama panchayat, wards 1, 3, 9, 12, 13, 16, and 18 of Chenkal grama panchayat, ward 4 of Kanjiramkulam grama panchayat, ward 4 of Vilavoorkkal grama panchayat, ward 4 of Karumkulam grama panchayat, wards 1 and 13 of Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat, wards 1, 3 and 15 of Kottukal grama panchayats, wards 2, 17 and 18 of Aryanad grama panchayat, divisions 54, 74, 76, 77, 78 and 87 of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation have been removed from the list of micro-containment zones.