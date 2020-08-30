Cases go up by 2,154 in State

Thiruvananthapuram

30 August 2020 23:40 IST

Seven more deaths confirmed to be due to COVID-19

Kerala reported 2,154 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the cumulative case burden of the State to 73,855.

The total recoveries reported by the State so far being 49,849, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals across the State is 23,658.

The official COVID-19 death toll of the State has risen to 287 with the State Health department confirming seven more deaths in the State to be due to the virus. These include the death of a migrant worker from West Bengal, two deaths in Kannur, and one each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, and Thrissur.

Over 92% of the new cases reported on Sunday – 1,995 out of the 2,145 new cases – are a result of local transmission. In 174 cases, the infection could not be traced to a known source. The new cases reported on Sunday also includes 33 health-care workers who tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram continues to report more cases than any other, with 310 cases, of which all except four cases are locally acquired infections. Kozhikode has 304 cases, Malappuram 195, Kasaragod 159, Kollam and Thrissur 151 cases each, Pathanamthitta 133, Kannur 112, Alappuzha 92, Palakkad 45, Idukki 35, and Wayanad 13.

The number of samples tested by the State in the last 24 hours is 27,908. The number of hotspots in the State at present is 586.