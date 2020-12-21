Cases drop with dip in testing

3,423 test positive when 34,847 samples were tested

As on every Monday, the State had lower number of new cases of COVID-19 as testing dipped by nearly half on Sunday.

The State reported 3,423 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, when 34,847 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate, which had been over 10% for the past three days, stayed at 9.82% on the day. The cumulative case burden of the State climbed to 7,09,292 cases.

The active caseload of the State also climbed to 60,504 cases. With 4,494 persons reported to have recovered on Monday, the cumulative recoveries reported in the State till date rose to 6,45,779.

The State’s official cumulative COVID-19 toll rose to 2,843, when 27 more deaths which occurred during the past few days were added to the list of COVID-19 deaths on Monday. Ernakulam accounted for eight deaths, Thiruvananthapuram five, Thrissur three, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Kozhikode two each, while Wayanad, Palakkad and Malappuram reported one death each.

An official bulletin issued by the Health Department on Monday put the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients occupying ICUs in various hospitals in the State at 852, with 227 persons requiring ventilator support.

Of the 3,423 new cases reported on Monday, a history of travel outside the State was reported in 48 cases while the remaining 3,375 were locally acquired infections, with the epidemiological link to infection remaining untraced in the case of 359 cases. The number of health-care workers who contracted COVID-19 was 34.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported 626 cases, Kozhikode 507, Ernakulam 377, Palakkad 305, Thrissur 259, Alappuzha 242, Kollam 234, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Kottayam 217, Kannur 159, Pathanamthitta 112, Wayanad 65, Idukki 55 and Kasaragod 43 cases.