Cases drop to 516 in capital

Thiruvananthapuram

19 October 2020 21:23 IST

357 contract the infection though local transmission

The daily COVID-19 caseload reported another encouraging drop on Monday also with just 516 people testing positive for the infection. In the past one week, the daily caseload had gone over the 800-mark only once.

The number of active cases in the district has fallen below the 10,000-mark and the recovery rate also remained high with 1,670 people recovering from the infection.

The death toll, meanwhile, has risen with three more recent deaths attributed to the infection.

The deceased included a 54-year-old woman from Edava; a 66-year-old woman from Kanjirampara, and a 53-year-old woman from Punnakkamugal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that the caseload in the district has witnessed a significant reduction. At the same time, there is an encouraging increase in the number of recoveries. On the other hand, inspections carried out in markets, shops and auto stands have revealed non-compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

“There is also a complaint that many shops in the district are not maintaining the visitors' register,”' he said.

As many as 357 people who tested positive over the past 24 hours contracted the infection though local transmission. The list also included 12 health workers, health officials said. The death toll in the district has touched 348.

On Monday, 9,205 people were being treated for COVID-19 in the district, health officials said.

In all, 2,217 more people have been quarantined in the district, taking the total number of quarantined to 30,022. Of this, 26,451 people are under home/institutional quarantine, while 3,571 are under hospital isolation.