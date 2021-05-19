Cases dip, but hospital admissions stay up in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

State reports 32,762 new cases at a TPR of 23.31%

Kerala registered 32,762 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, when 1,40,545 samples were tested in 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the State on Wednesday was 23.31%.

The daily new cases are beginning to stabilise and the case graph is beginning to show signs of plateauing at 30-35,000 cases, a possible effect of the lockdown since the past two weeks, as had been projected by public health experts.

Along with the dip in new cases, the active caseload in the State is going down steadily, thanks to the good number of recoveries being registered every day.

However, the situation in the field continues to be intense as hospitalisations are still rising steadily, so are ICU admissions.

40,199 in hospitals

The number of COVID patients being treated in hospitals in the State is 40,199, an increase from 37,974 cases on Tuesday. ICU admissions also went up slightly and on Wednesday, the number of critically ill patients being treated in COVID ICUs in both public and private hospitals was 3,883, with 1,510 requiring ventilator support.

The State’s active caseload has dipped to 3,31,860, with 48,413 persons declared to have recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries till date is 18,94,518. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 22,33,468 cases.

At present, 9,64,885 persons have been put on home or institutional isolation in the State. On Wednesday, the State added 112 deaths to the official list, taking the cumulative COVID fatalities in the State to 6, 724. These are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past few days.

Palakkad reported 38 deaths, Alappuzha 15, Kollam 14, Ernakulam 13, Kozhikode nine, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur seven each, Kottayam four, Wayanad three while one death each was reported from Pathanamthitta and Malappuram.

The active case pool has dipped drastically in many districts. Thiruvananthapuram, which had over 45,000 active cases has only 24,024 cases now. But the hospitalisations are rising steadily in the district, which now has 5,904 patients in hospitals.

Most in Ernakulam

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 4,282, Malappuram 4,212, Thiruvananthapuram 3,600, Kollam 3,029, Thrissur 2,888, Palakkad 2,709, Kozhikode 2,668, Alappuzha 2,034, Kottayam 1,988, Kannur 1,789, Idukki 1,281, Pathanamthitta 1,108, Kasaragod 677, and Wayanad 497.