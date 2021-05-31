Cases dip as weekend testing comes down

Thiruvananthapuram

31 May 2021 20:51 IST

12,300 more test positive, TPR at 13.77%

On Monday, Kerala reported 12,300 new cases of COVID-19, when 89,345 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The dip in cases is attributed to the dip in testing over the weekend, as it happens every Monday.

The test positivity rate, which had stabilised around 16 % for the past few days, dipped top 13.77% on the day.

The State’s active case pool showed a significant dip on Monday when the number of active cases went down to 2,06,982 from previous day’s figure of 2,23,727. The number of recoveries reported on Monday was 28,867.

174 deaths

The State added 174 new deaths to the official toll list on Monday, taking the cumulative fatalities in the State to 8,815. These are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past several days.

There was a slight dip in the number of patients who were newly admitted to hospitals in the State on Monday. New hospital admissions numbered 2,881, and this small reduction was reflected in the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID in hospitals in the State, which dipped to 38,377.

ICU occupancy is a true reflection of the impact of the pandemic and while there has not been a significant decrease in number, it has been a matter of great relief that the numbers have not been increasing as it did a few days ago. Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State in both public and private hospitals together now stands at 3,800, with 1,473 patients requiring ventilator support.

Active case pool

The active case pool has been coming down in all districts rapidly and in Thiruvananthapuram district, the active case pool has come down to 14,587 patients. However, with 6,070 patients in hospitals, the district continues to have the highest number of hospitalisation among all others.

The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 25,26,579 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,750, Malappuram 1,689, Palakkad 1,300, Ernakulam 1,247, Kollam 1,200, Thrissur 1,055, Alappuzha 1,016, Kozhikode 857, Kottayam 577, Kannur 558, Kasaragod 341, Pathanamthitta 277, Idukki 263 and Wayanad 170 cases.