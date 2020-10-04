Cases continue to surge in Palakkad

PALAKKAD

04 October 2020 23:47 IST

496 more people test positive in district

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the district with 496 people testing positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Sunday. When 347 of them were found to have contracted the disease through direct local contact, there were 139 cases whose source of infection could not be traced.

Seven cases came from other States and three from abroad. District officials said that there were 217 recoveries on Sunday.

The number of active cases currently under treatment in Palakkad rose to 5,422.

The police continued to register cases for violation of COVID-19 regulations in the district. As many as 227 people were booked for not wearing masks in public on Sunday.

As many as 13,382 people were quarantined across Palakkad. Nearly 1.41 lakh people have been quarantined since March.